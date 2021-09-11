Man killed in Bureau County wreck identified

PRINCETON – The Princeton man who died Thursday in a rollover crash has been identified. According to the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office they were called to US Route 6 two miles east of Princeton around 8 PM for a truck that left the roadway for unknown reasons and rolled several times. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and survived, but the 33-year old is facing a number of charges, including DUI. The 62-year-old male passenger, David M. Drazkowski, had to be extricated from the vehicle and was later pronounced deceased at an area hospital. The crash remains under investigation by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office, and the Bureau County Coroner.