Three arrested on cocaine charges by Tri-DENT

OTTAWA – Three area men are facing cocaine charges after an investigation into alleged cocaine sales in LaSalle and Livingston County. The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday arrested 39-year-old Bradley S. Thompson of Streator and charged him with Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a Class X Felony. His bond was set at $2 million. Two Ottawa men, 59-year-old Rodney R. Wells and 56-year-old Teddy A. Wheeler, were also both charged with Class X Felonies for Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance and are each being held at the LaSalle County Jail on a $1 million bond. Tri-DENT also reports a number of search warrants were executed in LaSalle and Livingston Counties, and further charges are expected at a later date. Tri-DENT consists of LaSalle, Streator, Princeton, Oglesby, Ottawa and Mendota Police Departments along with LaSalle, Bureau and Putnam County Sheriff’s Offices.