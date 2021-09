I was 11 when 9/11 happened. I was just a kid. It’s hard to believe that I’m now the mother of two boys. The attacks happened when my family was living in Coburg, a town near Eugene. We all watched it on television and saw it over and over. We had no idea that it would be a day that changed everything in my family’s life and then, later, in my own life.

MILITARY ・ 9 DAYS AGO