German town seeks owner of baby ostrich found in local park

By DANICA KIRKA - Associated Press
Derrick
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — Is anyone missing an ostrich?. An animal shelter says it is looking for the owner of an ostrich chick that was found in the German town of Krefeld late Friday.

