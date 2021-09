Michael Crabtree is one of the most decorated NCAA receivers of all time. He was the two-time Biletnikoff winner and a Heisman finalist along with his quarterback Graham Harrell in 2008. Even with all of his stats and memories that were accrued while at Texas Tech, no catch was bigger than the game-winner against Texas in 2008 that's pictured above.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO