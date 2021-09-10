James Hetfield Moved to Tears by Elton John’s Praise
Elton John described Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters” as “one of the best songs ever written,” a statement which caused James Hetfield to well with tears. The legendary heavy metal act appeared on The Howard Stern Show to discuss The Metallica Blacklist, a sprawling 53-song release, featuring a multitude of artists covering tracks from Metallica’s 1991 self-titled album (commonly referred to as the Black Album). John covered “Nothing Else Matters” alongside Miley Cyrus for the project, and the iconic singer surprised Metallica via Zoom during their interview with Stern.1063thebuzz.com
