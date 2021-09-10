James Hetfield Moved to Tears by Elton John’s Praise

Lil Nas X and Elton John have teamed up for “One of Me.” It’s the pair’s first collaboration, which appears on Lil Nas X’s debut album, Montero. The LP hit streaming services at midnight on Thursday, with the album’s official release on Friday. John leads the piano ballad, while Lil Nas X sings of conflicting emotions about navigating the murky waters of pleasing someone else, rather than being true to one’s self. “I like this, I don’t like that,” he sings. “Do this here, Don’t you do that/Say you one of me, say you one of me, yeah, yeah.” While this is...

