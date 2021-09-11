No. 5 WVU gives Ohio State second loss of week

In front of the second-largest crowd at a men’s soccer game in WVU history, the No. 5 men’s soccer team defeated Ohio State, 1-0, on Friday night. Ohio State (1-3-1) suffered two losses during its visit to Morgantown. First, the Buckeyes had difficulty with transportation as their bus got stuck on a hill on University Avenue on Thursday. Second, West Virginia (4-0-1) flashed its dominance yet again on the soccer pitch.