CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

No. 5 WVU gives Ohio State second loss of week

By Liam Belan, Sports Writer
Daily Athenaeum
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn front of the second-largest crowd at a men’s soccer game in WVU history, the No. 5 men’s soccer team defeated Ohio State, 1-0, on Friday night. Ohio State (1-3-1) suffered two losses during its visit to Morgantown. First, the Buckeyes had difficulty with transportation as their bus got stuck on a hill on University Avenue on Thursday. Second, West Virginia (4-0-1) flashed its dominance yet again on the soccer pitch.

www.thedaonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
Morgantown, WV
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Morgantown, WV
Sports
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, WV
The Associated Press

Official: US to expel Haitians from border, fly to Haiti

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration plans the widescale expulsion of Haitian migrants from a small Texas border city by putting them on on flights to Haiti starting Sunday, an official said Friday, representing a swift and dramatic response to thousands who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and gathered under and around a bridge.
DEL RIO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Stratford
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy