PURE STOCKS: MORRISSETTE INHERITS SECOND WIN OF SEASON

SEEKONK, Mass. — Joey Morrissette is celebrating for the second time this season in the Helger’s South Coast Power Equipment Pure Stocks. Jordan Threlfall may not have started his season until a few weeks in, but the speed under the hood of the No. 92 looked to have finally paid off. Threlfall grabbed the lead from Jared Cordeira on lap nine and never looked back in the final laps, as he thought he took down his first career victory in the 25-lap feature on the track. However, in post-race technical inspection, an infraction handed the win to Morrissette.