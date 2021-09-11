CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Oldham Council leader car fire: Police make third arson arrest

By Long Reads
BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA third man has been arrested in connection with an arson attack on a council leader's car. Oldham Council leader Arooj Shah's vehicle was deliberately set alight on 13 July, damaging the car and a neighbouring property. Ms Shah became the first Muslim woman to take charge of a council...

www.bbc.co.uk

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Oldham Council#Police#Northern England#Alight#Uk#Muslim#Bbc North West
