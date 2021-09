SEEKONK, Mass. — The 15-lap Seekonk Grand Prix Bandolero Outlaw feature saw a few chaotic moments, but in the end, it was Richie Helger Jr. doing everything he needed to do. Helger started near the front of the field in his No. 99, and quickly worked his way to the lead on lap two. From there, he never relinquished the top spot — but his second victory of the season didn’t come easy.