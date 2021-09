SEEKONK, Mass. — Jim Reilly had been fast all year, and on Friday, September 17, the driver of the No. 74 in the Helger’s South Coast Power Equipment Pure Stocks wasn’t going to be denied. Taking the lead on lap 10 and never looking back — minus one lap at the end where Timmy Ouellette edged him out by inches for the lead — Reilly was in control of the 25-lap feature en route to the trophy.

SEEKONK, MA ・ 12 HOURS AGO