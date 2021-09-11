CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
STATEMENT: CAP’s Patrick Gaspard on the 20th Anniversary of 9/11

American Progress
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington, D.C. — Today, on the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, Center for American Progress President and CEO Patrick Gaspard issued the following statement:. Two decades after one of the darkest days in American history, we honor the memories of those who perished in the 9/11 attacks. The passage of time has done little to blunt the shock and pain of all that we lost that day, both for the generation that bore witness and those who have come of age in a world reshaped in that instant. We remember the nearly 3,000 lives lost at the World Trade Center; at the Pentagon; and aboard Flight 93, where passengers and crew bravely fought back and prevented a cataclysmic attack on the U.S. Capitol. With continued and endless awe, we honor the inspiring first responders who risked everything to save others that day.

