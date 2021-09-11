STATEMENT: CAP’s Patrick Gaspard on the 20th Anniversary of 9/11

This September 11th marks the 20th anniversary of what is now referred to as 9/11, when a series of four coordinated terrorist attacks took place with the hijacking of four commercial airliners that crashed into the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia; and in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. These events had a profound effect on our entire country and on the world. We gather every year on September 11th to bring together our communities through a message of hope, unity and resilience. Please join the Mayor & Council along with Fort Lee's Emergency Services for Fort Lee's 9/11 20th Anniversary Memorial Service on Saturday, September 11 at 11am at Constitution Park. Together we will honor those lives lost that day, the brave souls who paid the ultimate price for their heroics and the citizens they unhesitatingly rushed in to save, and we'll remind the world that we will never forget this day in our history.

FORT LEE, NJ ・ 8 DAYS AGO