Church Breaks Ground for Neiafu Tonga Temple 130 Years After First Missionaries Arrived in Island Nation

When most people think of missionaries, it evokes visions of orphanages in Haiti, schools in India and new well water systems in Zimbabwe. But in Chardon, it also means five families from a Michigan-based missionary group spending more than a year wielding hammers and teaching Bible classes in a local church as they live in travel trailers with their children. “Happiness is being where God wants you to be,” explained Dennis Robinson, who described himself and his wife, Peggy, as the senior members of the missionary team from Rockford, Michigan-based Continental Baptist Missions. According to its website, CBM has worked...

CHARDON, OH ・ 9 DAYS AGO