Church Breaks Ground for Neiafu Tonga Temple 130 Years After First Missionaries Arrived in Island Nation
Ground-breaking ceremony for Tonga’s second temple ─ in the presence of the King, Queen and Government leaders ─ takes place 40 years after ground-breaking of country’s first temple Ground was broken for the Neiafu Tonga Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday 11 September in the presence of His Majesty King Tupou VI and Her Majesty Queen Nanasipau’u, Lord Fakafanua, and the Honourable Prime Minister Reverend Dr. Pohiva Tuionetoa.news-nz.churchofjesuschrist.org
Comments / 0