Real Betis vs Barcelona, Primera División: Final Score 0-5, Barça Femení open floodgates in second half, win again

Real Betis take on Celtic in the Europa League group stage this evening as both sides get their European campaigns under way.Celtic finished bottom of Group H in the competition last season, earning four points as they failed to successfully navigate a group that included Lille, Milan and Sparta Prague.Meanwhile, Betis return to the tournament following a three-season absence, having reached the round of 32 in 2018/19.Here’s everything you need to know about the group-stage game.When is it?The match will kick off at 5.45pm BST on Thursday 16 September.How can I watch it?The fixture will air live on BT Sport...

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO