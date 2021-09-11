CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Betis vs Barcelona, Primera División: Final Score 0-5, Barça Femení open floodgates in second half, win again

Cover picture for the articleBarcelona Women continued their perfect start to the season with a second straight 5-0 win in the Primera División, this time against Real Betis in their first away game of the campaign. The home team fought hard and survived Barça’s pressure for almost an entire half, but the Blaugrana opened the gates in the second half and cruised to a second win in two games.

