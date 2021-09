In the end, the night was everything that Jack Grealish had dreamed of and more. “I loved it,” he said after a Champions League debut that involved a goal, an assist and a star turn. Winning this competition is once again the primary objective for last season’s beaten finalists. This 6-3 demolition of RB Leipzig demonstrated why Manchester City’s latest attempt at continental domination might finally end in success, and some familiar frailties when defending against counter-attacks also showed why it might not.Up until last night, though, their record £100m signing had a much more modest ambition. Winning the Champions...

