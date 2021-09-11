Behind Enemy Lines: Week 1 Q&A with Broncos Wire

Every first week of the NFL season is a bit disorienting. This week gives us our first chance to see how new coaches will use players in their schemes, how new players will be used in new offenses, and how they'll affect the returning players. The most important thing to remember after Week 1 is not to panic. Ezekiel Elliott only had 13 opportunities last Thursday, producing just 39 total yards, but that doesn't mean you drop him. It's a long season, keep your cool while those around you lose theirs, and you'll always have the advantage. This is my first-week doing waivers for FantasyData, and if you have specific platforms you want me to reference, please let me know; my default platforms will be Sleeper and ESPN. I will list as many players as possible that should be available on your waiver wires, but don't forget to do some work on your own. Check your league waiver wires for players I might not mention; you never know who could be sitting out there.

