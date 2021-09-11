CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Enemy Lines: Week 1 Q&A with Broncos Wire

By Dan Benton
USA Today
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Giants (0-0) and Denver Broncos (0-0) will square off on Sunday afternoon in a Week 1 matchup at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Giants opened the week as 2.5-point home underdogs (per Tipico) and while the spread initially got worse (+3.5), it’s back to +2.5 was of this writing.

