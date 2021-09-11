Cast ratchets up the drama in formulaic 'Small Engine Repair'; drama about childhood friends from Manchester
Rated R. At AMC Boston Common and suburban theaters. Based on the award-winning play written by actor-screenwriter John Pollono, "Small Engine Repair," which Pollono also directed and plays a lead role in, is a raw drama about three male childhood friends from Manchester, N.H., who spend a raucous night together and end up facing a terrible choice that might destroy their lives forever. Although one might argue that "Small Engine Repair" follows a formula and that at times the formula is too obvious and histrionic, the film gives its cast, some of whom originated their roles on the stage, a chance to shine on the screen.www.unionleader.com
Comments / 0