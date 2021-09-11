O’s Matt Blood on Grayson Rodriguez and Kyle Stowers

We will get to see Double-A Bowie right-hander Grayson Rodriguez, baseball’s No. 1-ranked pitching prospect, make at least one more start in the 2021 season. Limited to three innings on Thursday at Harrisburg, Rodriguez will pitch next week, likely on Wednesday, when Bowie hosts Altoona in the final week of the regular season for the Double-A Northeast. Should Bowie advance to the playoffs the following week - when there will be one playoff series involving the top two teams in the league - Rodriguez will get another start. This one would be in the postseason to likely wrap up his great year.