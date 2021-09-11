CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
O’s Matt Blood on Grayson Rodriguez and Kyle Stowers

By Steve Melewski
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe will get to see Double-A Bowie right-hander Grayson Rodriguez, baseball’s No. 1-ranked pitching prospect, make at least one more start in the 2021 season. Limited to three innings on Thursday at Harrisburg, Rodriguez will pitch next week, likely on Wednesday, when Bowie hosts Altoona in the final week of the regular season for the Double-A Northeast. Should Bowie advance to the playoffs the following week - when there will be one playoff series involving the top two teams in the league - Rodriguez will get another start. This one would be in the postseason to likely wrap up his great year.

masnsports.com

Orioles nominate Trey Mancini for 2021 Roberto Clemente Award

The Orioles and Major League Baseball today announced that Trey Mancini has been named the Orioles’ 2021 nominee for the prestigious Roberto Clemente Award. The most prominent individual player award bestowed by MLB, the Roberto Clemente Award is the annual recognition of a player from each club who best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, sportsmanship, community involvement, philanthropy, and positive contributions, both on and off the field.
MLB
masnsports.com

Mancini on Hyde: “He’s going to back us up in any situation”

The Orioles and Blue Jays made it through two games yesterday without any blowups and only one stunning blowout. No hits through six innings in the nightcap and no hitters drilled after the opposing pitcher surrendered a couple of home runs. No bickering over a misunderstanding or false accusations. No TV-MA rating for the television broadcast.
MLB
masnsports.com

O’s game blog: Looking for a win in series finale

The Orioles have had challenges this year and tough losses to try and bounce back from. Today may present their toughest challenge yet. They blew seventh-inning leads in both games of Saturday’s doubleheader with Toronto losing the opener 11-10 after they led 10-7 heading to the seventh inning. In the nightcap, they had not allowed a hit through six innings and led 1-0 but they lost that game 11-2.
MLB
masnsports.com

Orioles no-hit Jays for six innings and lose 11-2 (updated)

The starts will keep coming to Orioles left-hander Keegan Akin. What he does with them is up to him. The Orioles can only provide the opportunities, sit back and hope that he flourishes. Just as they did while making Cedric Mullins their everyday center fielder. Akin issued a leadoff walk...
MLB
masnsports.com

Mancini: “Mentally ... a year unlike anything I’ve been through”

The penultimate off-day has arrived on the 2021 schedule. One last collective reset for the Orioles, who are waiting to host the Yankees in a three-game series. Trey Mancini has played in 132 games and made 561 plate appearances. There were no real expectations. They can’t exist for a cancer survivor who endured six months of chemotherapy treatments and could only hope and pray that he’d survive them and resume his career.
MLB
masnsports.com

Overcoming adversity: Lamar Sparks gets it going with Aberdeen

ABERDEEN - When they drafted him from a high school in Katy, Texas, in the fifth round in 2017, the Orioles could look into the future and foresee a day where young outfielder Lamar Sparks would fill out his 6-foot-2 frame and turn into an athletic player with a lot of pop in that bat.
BASEBALL
