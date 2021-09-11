CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Sun and Shadow

By Alice Wicks
quotev.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAyas is the new heir to a kingdom dying of plague. Yuna is an alchemist trying to find a cure. Dessielle knows a piece of the solution but is unwilling to help. Can they find a way to save the kingdom, or will their differences be their downfall?. There was...

www.quotev.com

Time Out Global

Sun & Sea

The experimental opera and theatrical installation Sun & Sand, which won a Golden Lion for Lithuania at the 2019 Venice Biennale, heads to the Geffen Contemporary at MOCA. as part of a tour of the country. Director and scenic designer Rugilė Barzdžiukaitė stages the piece—which deals elliptically with climate change, and features music by Lina Lapelytė and a libretto by Vaiva Grainytė—on a faux beach created with some 25 tons of sand; the cast includes 13 vocalists and 25 locals recruited to serve as extras. The show is presented in a continuous loop for five hours; spectators, who watch the performance for one hour from a balcony above the playing space, are admitted in batches every half hour.
PERFORMING ARTS
dreddsinfo.com

Rapper Woadie2Live Killed, Allegedly Shot Dead By Rapper Bandman Fari

Rapper Woadie2Live Allegedly Shot & Killed By Rapper Bandman Fari. Rapper Woadie2Live Dies after he was allegedly shot by another rapper Bandman Far. According to authorities, Woadie2live was killed in a shooting. The rapper hasn’t been active on his social media since September 4. However, prior to his death, Woadie2Live...
CELEBRITIES
wmleader.com

North West Caught Savagely Mocking Kim Kardashian AGAIN!

As fans know, the 8-year-old never misses out on an opportunity to call out momma Kim Kardashian, and it was certainly no different this time around. On Wednesday, North savagely pointed out that she sounds totally different in social media videos while promoting the subscription box BoxyCharm for a sponsored post on Instagram Stories. When the eldest daughter asked in the clip why she changed her voice, the 40-year-old reality star replied:
CELEBRITIES
centralrecorder.com

Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘GH’ Spoilers: Sonny Is Back And Furious, Limo Explodes Shakes Up PC

Friday’s episode of General Hospital was an explosive one, and spoilers tease the week of September 20 will be intense as well. Sonny has finally regained his memory, after nearly dying in the fire at the Tan-O, and he’s furious with Nina. Back in Port Charles, Jason and Carly married and are excited for their reception. However, other members of the Five Families planned to blow up their limo, and that moment happened right at the end of the September 17 show. What can fans expect next?
TV SHOWS
Vogue Magazine

This Week, the Best Dressed Stars Kept Things Classic

Summer 2021’s red carpets were filled with neons and pastels, but this week celebrities went back to black, white, and silver. The Venice Film Festival was the destination of choice for fashion, and the competition for its best outfit was stiff. The grand style began with Penelope Cruz, who introduced her latest movie with Pedro Almodovar, Madres Paralelas, in a Chanel haute couture gown with flamenco flair on opening night. Black mikado with tiers of fabric flounces, the look delivered enough drama to compete with the spectacle on-screen.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Big Lead

Urban Meyer's Picture-Packed Coffee Table Is a Stunner

Urban Meyer dutifully shot down speculation his wandering eye would take him away from Jacksonville and out to sunny California. A faction of people will remain understandably skeptical based on his track record. A few of those may be won over to the side of trust and belief this morning as First Coast News airs footage from inside the Meyers' Florida home. Because, well, would a person really unpack 30 treasured family photos and display them — somewhat perplexingly — on a circular glass coffee table at knee level if the intention was to quickly reload them back into a moving truck?
NFL
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Hello Magazine

JoJo Siwa shares upsetting news ahead of DWTS debut

Hannah Hargrave JoJo Siwa voiced her upset, anger and frustration after sad news she was not expecting ahead of her Dancing With the Stars debut. JoJo Siwa was not happy on Tuesday when she took to social media with a message for Nickelodeon. Ahead of her appearance on DWTS, the...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Elton John shares agonising health update that leaves fans in tears

Sir Elton John broke the sad news on Thursday that he has been forced to reschedule his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour due to ongoing health issues. The singer shared a heartfelt statement on social media in which he revealed he has been in "considerable pain and discomfort" after a nasty fall left him with a damaged hip.
CELEBRITIES
editorials24.com

Woman eating fast-food hamburger bites into rotting finger

This fast-food restaurant literally gave her the finger. A Bolivian woman will likely never look at “finger food” the same way again after she allegedly bit into a burger and ended up chomping on a decomposing human finger. A video of the revolting find is currently blowing up online, Newsflash reported.
RESTAURANTS
fox29.com

Missing woman's haunting songs on Spotify account may provide answers

A series of haunting songs appeared on missing New York woman Gabby Petito’s Spotify on Sept. 1, a day after her mother last received text messages from her phone. Many of the songs, collected on an account she appeared to share with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, focus on love and heartache.
MUSIC
Harper's Bazaar

This Is What Meghan Fox Wears to the Organic Grocery Store

Megan Fox would like to know your thoughts on her latest fit. Yesterday, the star actress appeared in Los Angeles in a lime green bodysuit by Diggzy with a round cut-out at the midriff revealing a sultry dose of under-boob. She paired the neon piece with a light-wash, relaxed fit denim set by Alexander Wang and accessorized with a matching green bag, perfecting the duochrome look's symmetry of hues.
BEAUTY & FASHION
celebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Sheila Misunderstood, Finally Finds Love – Kimberlin Brown Hints

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) is back causing all kinds of trouble between “SINN.” Even though John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) said goodbye to his birth mother, Sheila’s not leaving until she’s good and ready. As for what is in Sheila’s future, the actress said the villain is misunderstood and teased that she could find love.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson rocks sparkling gown as she celebrates special news with fans

Kelly Clarkson has shared the incredible news that she will be releasing new music - and fans are over the moon. The singer and reality star judge will release the song Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You) out 23 September, and the cover for the single features the star in a stunning sparkly silver gown with matching cape.
MUSIC

