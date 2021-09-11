The Sun and Shadow

Friday’s episode of General Hospital was an explosive one, and spoilers tease the week of September 20 will be intense as well. Sonny has finally regained his memory, after nearly dying in the fire at the Tan-O, and he’s furious with Nina. Back in Port Charles, Jason and Carly married and are excited for their reception. However, other members of the Five Families planned to blow up their limo, and that moment happened right at the end of the September 17 show. What can fans expect next?

TV SHOWS ・ 10 HOURS AGO