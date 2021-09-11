The Sun and Shadow

The experimental opera and theatrical installation Sun & Sand, which won a Golden Lion for Lithuania at the 2019 Venice Biennale, heads to the Geffen Contemporary at MOCA. as part of a tour of the country. Director and scenic designer Rugilė Barzdžiukaitė stages the piece—which deals elliptically with climate change, and features music by Lina Lapelytė and a libretto by Vaiva Grainytė—on a faux beach created with some 25 tons of sand; the cast includes 13 vocalists and 25 locals recruited to serve as extras. The show is presented in a continuous loop for five hours; spectators, who watch the performance for one hour from a balcony above the playing space, are admitted in batches every half hour.
