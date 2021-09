Nothing says affordable self-care quite like a soothing, relaxing at-home face mask. Whatever your skin issue—dryness, acne, oil, sensitivity—there’s a mask that was made for the skin you’re in. But if you’ve been applying your masks with your bare hands, you’ve been doing it wrong! By using a brush to apply your mask, you assure a more evenly distributed slather—which is better for your face and your wallet, because you won’t waste any precious bits you would while applying with your fingers—as well as one that’s more hygienic. Best of all, using a brush replicates the feeling of an in-spa treatment. Think of your face as a canvas. Grab your favorite mask and a brush, and get ready for a relaxing at-home spa experience.

