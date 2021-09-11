CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queensland lockdown: New Covid curbs loom after new cluster of infections

By Jon Sharman
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

COVID-19 misinformation has spread all over the internet over the last several months. Here is the truth about four common COVID-19 myths. 1. I Don’t Have Any Symptoms, So I Can’t Give COVID To AnyoneFalse. People who do not show symptoms can still pass on the virus to other people. People who have COVID without symptoms or before they get symptoms contribute a lot to the spread of the virus. 2. Being Fully Vaccinated Means I Can’t Pick Up Or Transmit The VirusFalse. There are documented cases of fully vaccinated people getting and spreading the virus. Vaccines are great at preventing you from getting badly ill but don’t offer full protection from the virus. 3. If I've Had COVID I Don't Need The VaccineFalse. Having COVID gives you some protection from being infected, but it is not as good as being vaccinated. The best immunity from the virus is actually seen in those who are fully vaccinated and previously had COVID. 4. Children Can't Get COVID False. Children are at a much lower risk of getting severely ill or getting long COVID than adults but can still do so. Children can also develop what is called multisystem inflammatory syndrome, which can be very serious.

discoverestevan.com

Where Will You Need Proof of Vaccination or a Negative Test?

Premier Scott Moe announced proof of vaccination or negative test requirements will be implemented for a number of establishments, businesses, and event venues across the province starting October 1. This includes:. indoor dining at restaurants. nightclubs, bars, taverns, and other licensed establishments. events and entertainment venues, including conference centres, casinos,...
RETAIL
Essence

Doctor Who Said Masks Cause Carbon Dioxide Poisoning Gets License Revoked

The disgraced doctor, Steven Arthur LaTulippe, also spoke publicly against mask-wearing in a Stop the Steal rally in support of Donald Trump. Imagine knowing better and choosing not to do better. A doctor with his own family practice in Oregon was charged with spreading misinformation about the coronavirus, including telling patients that masks caused carbon dioxide poisoning and instructing patients to remove them, Newsweek reports.
U.S. POLITICS
The Atlantic

Stop Calling It a ‘Pandemic of the Unvaccinated’

“Your refusal has cost all of us,” President Joe Biden said to unvaccinated people last week, as he announced a new COVID-vaccine mandate for all workers at private companies with more than 100 employees. The vaccinated, he said, are angry and frustrated with the nearly 80 million people who still haven’t received a vaccine, and their patience “is wearing thin.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedPage Today

ADEM After COVID-19 Vaccine: Case Report

A young woman was diagnosed with acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM) after being vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2, neurologists in Europe said. The case report involved a 19-year-old woman admitted to the hospital 2 weeks after receiving her first dose of the Moderna mRNA SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, reported Karolina Kania, MD, of Poznan University of Medical Sciences in Poland, and co-authors, in Annals of Clinical and Translational Neurology.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Matt Lillywhite

CDC Warns Of Deadly Virus Called RSV In South Carolina

Many people hoped Covid-19 would be the only deadly virus that South Carolina has to deal with this year. But unfortunately, I have extremely bad news. In a recent statement, the CDC said a respiratory virus is spreading throughout South Carolina and many other states around the country. Although it's just a cold for most healthy adults, it can be deadly for babies, young children, and anyone who is immunocompromised.
CBS Minnesota

MN Doctor Says Hospitals Strained By COVID Patients, And ‘Vaccination Is The Answer’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We’re getting a clear picture of the strained hospital capacity in the state. Doctors say COVID-19 patients continue to congest the overall system. M Health Fairview Friday reports of the 140 patients currently admitted with COVID, 110 are not vaccinated. That’s nearly 80%. Dr. Andrew Olson, director of hospital medicine at the University of Minnesota Medical Center, said we’re in a challenging place. He says hospital and ICU capacity across the state are stressed because of COVID, delayed healthcare, and staffing challenges. “There is enough COVID in the ICUs right now it makes it challenging for a patient with simple...
MINNESOTA STATE
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci warns of possible ‘monster’ variant of COVID-19

Dr. Anthony Fauci warned Tuesday that there could be a future COVID-19 variant that would be highly transmissible — something he called a “monster variant.”. Fauci, the White House medical adviser on the coronavirus, told MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski that there could be a “monster” variant that makes the delta variant look weak in comparison.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Changes to menstrual cycle after Covid vaccination should be investigated, says expert

A potential link between changes in the menstrual cycle after having been vaccinated against Covid should be investigated, an expert has written in a newly published report.Thousands of women have reported changes in the periods after getting jabbed, such as their cycle running late and heavier or unexpected flows.These changes are not listed as common side effects for vaccination but more than 30,000 reports had been made by 2 September to the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).However, most people reported that the changes were temporary and that their period returns to normal the following cycle.The MHRA...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

