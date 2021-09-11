Queensland lockdown: New Covid curbs loom after new cluster of infections

COVID-19 misinformation has spread all over the internet over the last several months. Here is the truth about four common COVID-19 myths. 1. I Don’t Have Any Symptoms, So I Can’t Give COVID To AnyoneFalse. People who do not show symptoms can still pass on the virus to other people. People who have COVID without symptoms or before they get symptoms contribute a lot to the spread of the virus. 2. Being Fully Vaccinated Means I Can’t Pick Up Or Transmit The VirusFalse. There are documented cases of fully vaccinated people getting and spreading the virus. Vaccines are great at preventing you from getting badly ill but don’t offer full protection from the virus. 3. If I've Had COVID I Don't Need The VaccineFalse. Having COVID gives you some protection from being infected, but it is not as good as being vaccinated. The best immunity from the virus is actually seen in those who are fully vaccinated and previously had COVID. 4. Children Can't Get COVID False. Children are at a much lower risk of getting severely ill or getting long COVID than adults but can still do so. Children can also develop what is called multisystem inflammatory syndrome, which can be very serious.