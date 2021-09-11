3 Storylines to Watch During the Senators’ Development Camp

On Sept. 8, the Ottawa Senators announced their Rookie and Development Camp rosters, which will commence on Sept. 11 and run until Sept. 20, inviting 24 players who are all itching to solidify their spot within the organization. For some, it will reaffirm their status as top prospects within the organization, while others will get their first taste of professional routines and competition. There’s something in it for everyone, and after a season marred with delays and cancellations, it will be a refreshingly normal way to get the 2021-22 season rolling.