We should all be given the space to mourn and remember 9/11 for all of the horrible things that it was and what it has left us with. On this day, we remember the civilians who lost their lives, the passengers and first-responders who sacrificed their lives for others, and those who will never get to say “I love you” to the people they lost. But, we cannot forgot about the Muslim-Americans who have also been targeted and paid a price simply for being who they are.

POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO