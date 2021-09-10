CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

Malloney Stack Burger Universal Orlando Resort Is Definitely for Meat Lovers

By Jon Self
piratesandprincesses.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere has been lots of talk about major theme parks treating their annual passholders in negative ways. This is talked about in terms of large price increases and/or taking away benefits. However, Universal Orlando continues to function as a company needing their annual passholders. This year’s passholder appreciation days featured special discounts, exclusive food options, and more.

www.piratesandprincesses.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
orlandomagazine.com

Orlando Dining: Euphoria Fish House at Margaritaville Orlando Resort

Looking for a new spot to try in Central Florida? Euphoria Fish House at Margaritaville Orlando may just fit the bill!. The restaurant, located off of the main lobby, overlooks the hotel’s grounds, and offers both indoor and outdoor seating. The night that we visited, there was also live music in the cozy bar that fronts the restaurant (pictured above.)
ORLANDO, FL
touringplans.com

3 Reasons Why Revenge of the Mummy Is the Most Immersive Ride at Universal Orlando

Since 2010, when The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade debuted and opened the financial floodgates for the resort, Universal Orlando attractions have had a noticeable change – with bigger budgets at their disposal, more immersive experiences can (theoretically, at least) more easily be had. This means that guests have since been able to get lost within Skull Island: Reign of Kong’s massive façade and opening exterior scene, Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon’s VIP tour-esque queue, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure’s narrative-heavy roller-coaster track, and, of course, the entirety of the completely-sealed-off Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Diagon Alley.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Restaurants
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Orlando, FL
Restaurants
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Orlando, FL
Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
thekingdominsider.com

Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle Is Returning to Universal Orlando!

Hold the phone Insiders! One of the most popular attractions at Universal Studios Orlando is making its way back to Harry Potter World. The Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle will return September 18 at Universal’s Islands of Adventure just in time for the Halloween season!. As shown above, the show...
ORLANDO, FL
piratesandprincesses.net

Refill Programs Update At Universal Orlando

The world of theme parks has been in flux for some time. We have seen rapids response to virus conditions. We have seen changes made during this time in which some are good, and some are questionable. Often new policies are put in place but then not enforced or vary from official policy. Universal Orlando Resort is excellent at changing policies for the sake of the customer. However, this can be stressful for guests (and theme park writers) to keep straight. So today, we have four updates regarding Universal Orlando refill programs.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: New Retro Universal Studios Mystery Pin Collection Debuts at Universal Orlando

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Throughout the decades, Universal Parks and Resorts have created a legacy of classic attractions that have captivated guests of all ages. Now, the latest addition to the ever-growing Universal Studios retro merchandise collection shows off some the the characters and attractions that have entertained us through the years.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Universal Orlando#Grilled Cheese#Food Drink#Passholders#Universal Studios Florida#Pirates Princesses#Pnp#Universal Theme Parks#Themed Entertainment#The Walt Disney Company
touringplans.com

Universal Orlando: How Stranger Things Changed the Food

Food has become such an indelible part of Universal Orlando over the past decade, starting with the arrival of Butterbeer alongside The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade in 2010 and progressing more recently to the resort’s major annual events, where we’ve seen the advent of some rather Disney-esque premium dessert-party add-ons (well, before COVID-19 struck, at least). At the heart of this progression lies, of course, Halloween Horror Nights, the crown experiential jewel in Universal’s tiara, which has proven to be the laboratory for the company’s culinary mastery – and at the heart of this expansion lies no other than Stranger Things, the phenomenally successful Netflix property.
ORLANDO, FL
tripsavvy.com

Universal Orlando Tickets: Prices, Discounts, and Where to Buy

Sure, Disney is the big cheese in Florida. But Universal Orlando has cast its own spell in the theme park capital of the world with highly lauded lands devoted to "Harry Potter", world-class attractions, some truly kick-ass roller coasters and thrill rides, one of the best water parks anywhere, and more. You owe it to yourself to seriously consider adding a Universal visit to your Florida vacation itinerary. You also owe it to yourself to get the best deals on admission passes. Daily tickets start as low as $109 for the theme parks and $80 for Volcano Bay water park when purchased online. There are discounts available, including multi-day passes, as well as tickets and hotel packages to consider.
ORLANDO, FL
behindthethrills.com

Best Time to Visit Each House at Horror Nights 30, Universal Orlando!

Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights 2021, the USA’s Premier Halloween event is back with its 30th year. This year ‘HHN’ brings back some of your favorite characters from years’ past as well as 10 unique houses and 5 scare zones that are sure to have you freaked. But with these events, there’s always crowds, so here is our guide on when to visit each maze plus when to see each house so that you aren’t stuck in the longest lines throughout the night!
ORLANDO, FL
snntv.com

Universal Orlando's HHN is back, celebrating 30 years of fear

(WSNN) - After putting a halt to the annual event last year due to COVID, Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights is back. "You just never know what is around the corner," said SNN's Valezka Nava. 30 years of fear at Halloween Horror Nights is back, unleashing some of the most...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
piratesandprincesses.net

REVIEW: AP Roll from The Cowfish in Universal Orlando Resort

The dining options at Universal Orlando have advanced a long way since the opening of the original park in 1990. In fact, the dining options are far better than they were a mere ten years ago. The CityWalk dining/entertainment area is filled with many outstanding dining options. A unique dining option is The Cowfish Burger Sushi Bar. The place is an odd combination of burgers and sushi, but it works. This North Carolina original concept restaurant has been a hit in Orlando almost from the beginning.
ORLANDO, FL
piratesandprincesses.net

Burger Suggestions At Walt Disney World Theme Parks for National Burger Day on September 18

I am not sure which marketing genius invented the food-based holidays like “Gumdrop Day” or “Mincemeat Day.” I would like to meet them and thank them for giving me an excuse to eat simply because of a made-up holiday. Now there are several burger holidays but September 18, 2021, is National Burger Day. I know you will be leaving cookies and milk for Ronald McDonald on the night before in preparation.
RESTAURANTS
fox35orlando.com

Behind-the-screams: Inside Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights

ORLANDO, Fla. - Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights kicked off on Friday and not even torrential rain could keep the crowds away. The opening night was sold-out as horror fans packed Universal Studios to check out what the theme park resort had to offer on the event's 30th year. FOX...
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Why Universal Orlando Resort Is Conserving Water Amid the Pandemic

Universal Orlando Resort is ramping up its effort to conserve water after a call by local commissioners to battle a shortage of liquid oxygen caused by the pandemic. In a report from MyNews13, Universal has been ramping up its efforts to conserve water. Last month, faced with a shortage of...
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: New Marvel Superhero Jerseys at Universal Orlando Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Four new jerseys inspired by different Marvel superheroes are now available at Universal Orlando Resort. We’ve found these at the Universal Studios Store in CityWalk, as well as in the Marvel section of other stores throughout Universal...
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

Stop Saying Universal Orlando Has Bad Food

We know we talk about Walt Disney World’s restaurants pretty much all the time, but buckle up because we need to take a moment to talk about Universal Orlando. Some of you (not naming names here) have been spreading a rumor that Universal has bad food! 👀 We beg to differ, and we need to address the fact that the parks not only have GREAT restaurants and snacks, but you might even head over to Universal Orlando instead of Disney World for certain dining options!
RESTAURANTS
piratesandprincesses.net

Good Burgers To Try — Disney Springs Edition

National Cheeseburger Day is September 18th, 2021. How should you celebrate this? Now for a made-up holiday like this one should enjoy a quality burger, right? I love Wendy’s burgers as much as the next fast-food addict but sometimes you want more than that. If you find yourself at Disney...
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy