Toni Kukoc On Michael Jordan's Influence: "Michael Impacted My Life In Every Way Possible. He Wasn’t The Nicest Of Teammates. But In A Way, He Was Pushing Everybody To Practice Good.”

By Orlando Silva
fadeawayworld.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToni Kukoc and Michael Jordan spent four years together in Chicago, winning three titles with the Bulls. MJ and Scottie Pippen weren't so fond of Kukoc when then Bulls GM Jerry Krause praised the Croatian big man, Kukoc became a target for the team's dynamic duo. Eventually, the Croatian would...

Jay's Window
6d ago

The intangibles made MJ the greatest, his attitude, work ethic, dedication, passion , the way he handled himself and his game performance spoke for itself

