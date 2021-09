No. 6 Ohio State (4-0) won in four sets over Texas State (0-5) Saturday in Lubbock, Texas, during the second match of the Red Raider Classic. A back-and-forth first set saw both teams tied at 13 before senior outside hitter Mia Grunze had four consecutive kills, helping Ohio State take the lead. The Buckeyes kept that lead throughout the second set. Junior setter Mac Podraza finished the set with a setter dump, 25-17.

OHIO STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO