No. 3 Grand Valley Too Much For Bearcats Soccer

The Northwest Missouri State soccer team could not keep up with No. 3 Grand Valley State as the Bearcats dropped a 5-2 neutral site contest in Warrensburg, Missouri. Northwest challenged Grand Valley, holding the Lakers scoreless for 32 minutes before Caitie Baron dropped in a goal assisted by Cecilia Steinwascher and Stephanie Sturgeon. After a yellow card on Ashley Williams, Steinwascher had the opportunity for a penalty kick but missed. However, she scored on the rebound attempt with less than four minutes to go in the half to take a 2-0 lead into the break.