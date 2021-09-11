CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

No. 3 Grand Valley Too Much For Bearcats Soccer

By News
nodawaybroadcasting.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Northwest Missouri State soccer team could not keep up with No. 3 Grand Valley State as the Bearcats dropped a 5-2 neutral site contest in Warrensburg, Missouri. Northwest challenged Grand Valley, holding the Lakers scoreless for 32 minutes before Caitie Baron dropped in a goal assisted by Cecilia Steinwascher and Stephanie Sturgeon. After a yellow card on Ashley Williams, Steinwascher had the opportunity for a penalty kick but missed. However, she scored on the rebound attempt with less than four minutes to go in the half to take a 2-0 lead into the break.

nodawaybroadcasting.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Warrensburg, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
Warrensburg, MO
Sports
State
Missouri State
The Associated Press

Official: US to expel Haitians from border, fly to Haiti

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration plans the widescale expulsion of Haitian migrants from a small Texas border city by putting them on on flights to Haiti starting Sunday, an official said Friday, representing a swift and dramatic response to thousands who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and gathered under and around a bridge.
DEL RIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Valley#Minnesota State#Northwest#Lakers#Bearcat Pitch
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy