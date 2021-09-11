Naeem Khan Parties on at New York Fashion Week, Creating His Own Posh Supper Club in Midtown
NEW YORK — Even at 10 in the morning, Naeem Khan believes it’s time to party. The designer, who got his start as an apprentice to the legendary Halston, turned Sony Hall in Midtown Manhattan into a posh supper club, with a live five piece jazz band, including a singer in a glittery evening gown, singing such standards as “Girl from Ipanema,” as the background for the debut of his spring/summer 2022 collection.www.papercitymag.com
Comments / 0