Festival

A Day Of Remembrances And Reflection: 20 Years After The 9/11 Attacks

publicradioeast.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwenty years to the day after a pair of hijacked airliners destroyed the World Trade Center towers and another plane punched a gaping hole in the Pentagon and a fourth passenger jet crashed in a Pennsylvania field after passengers sought to regain control from hijackers, Americans nationwide reflected on the events that forever changed their country.

Washington Post

Milley wanted to save us from Trump. Instead, he enabled Biden’s military debacle in Afghanistan.

Gen. Mark A. Milley has some explaining to do — and not just about his phone calls with a Chinese general. In their forthcoming book “Peril,” Bob Woodward and Robert Costa reveal that Milley was so concerned President Donald Trump might start a nuclear war with China, he took the extraordinary step of calling his Chinese counterpart and promising him, “If we’re going to attack, I’m going to call you ahead of time. It’s not going to be a surprise.” Following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Milley told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) he agreed that Trump was “crazy” and made senior officers at the National Military Command Center take an “oath” not to execute Trump’s order for a nuclear strike without consulting him first — even though he is not in the military chain of command.
POTUS
Pennsylvania State
Vanity Fair

Pro-Insurrectionist Republicans Are Skipping Washington Rally for Rioters

On Saturday, Republican lawmakers will once again have to confront the role they played in the Capitol riot, as pro-Trump protesters are descending on Washington, D.C., in support of those being prosecuted for alleged January 6 crimes. Many Republicans would rather forget the insurrection, having voted against a bipartisan panel to investigate it, while some have tried whitewashing the events of that day, even suggesting the deadly attack was like a “normal tourist visit.” But a number of Donald Trump’s most ardent supporters in Congress have grabbed the microphone in recent months to defend the Capitol rioters as “political prisoners” and accuse the Justice Department of unfairly prosecuting them. And while the “Justice for J6” rally, which is being organized by a former Trump campaign aide, has adopted this “political prisoners” line of argument, the Republican lawmakers who ramped up that rhetoric seem unwilling to join the crowd.
PROTESTS
Washington Times

A year later, Trump’s Middle East dealmaking still reverberates

American, Israeli and Arab diplomats are celebrating Wednesday’s one-year anniversary of the signing of the Abraham Accords — the historic normalization agreements between Israel and several Arab powers that many saw as the greatest diplomatic game-changer of the Trump administration. While President Biden has yet to appoint a special envoy...
POTUS
Barack Obama
Nancy Pelosi
Bill Clinton
Rudy Giuliani
Osama Bin Laden
Donald Trump
IBTimes

9/11 Anniversary: Quotes In Remembrance Of The 2001 Attacks

The world was forever changed 20 years ago when terrorists from the militant terrorist organization Al-Qaeda hijacked four planes on Sept. 11, 2001. The 9/11 attacks claimed the lives of 2,996 people and left thousands injured. Saturday marks the 20-year anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Virginia, and Flight 93, which crashed in Pennsylvania and killed 44 people.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Mom of Marine killed in Afghanistan ISIS blast: ‘President Trump has to run’

Former President Donald Trump’s political organization shared a statement Wednesday from the mother of one of the Marines who died in last month’s ISIS terror attack in Afghanistan — in which the woman implored Trump to seek the presidency again in 2024. “President Trump has to run,” said Kathy McCollum,...
POTUS
#9 11#Fbi#Pentagon#Americans#The World Trade Center#The White House#Bidens#Shanksville#Npr
Axios

Trump officials aim to turn GOP against Afghan refugees

A handful of former Trump officials are making a concerted effort to amass opposition to Afghan refugees fleeing the Taliban, AP reports. Why it matters: In media appearances, position papers and meetings with GOP lawmakers, they're crafting a narrative that hinges on the anti-immigrant sentiment that defined former President Trump's rise and overall discontent with the Biden administration's withdrawal from Afghanistan.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Trump gave six months extra Secret Service protection to his kids, three officials. It cost taxpayers $1.7 million.

An earlier version of this article said that Tiffany Trump recently married. She is engaged but not married. The article has been corrected. In June, former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin visited Israel to scout investments for his new company, then flew to Qatar for a conference. At the time, Mnuchin had been out of office for five months.
POTUS
WashingtonExaminer

Calls for Milley to be fired and Blinken to resign getting louder

MILLEY IN PERIL: Bob Woodward’s latest book, Peril, has at least two blockbuster claims that could end the military career of Joint Chiefs Chairman Army Gen. Mark Milley. The book, co-authored by Washington Post reporter Robert Costa, describes two problematic episodes at the end of the Trump presidency: one in which Milley appears to give an illegal order to countermand the president's authority to launch a nuclear strike, and a second in which he purportedly told his Chinese counterpart he would tip him off if President Donald Trump were to order an attack on China.
WASHINGTON, DC
Afghanistan
Iraq
Reason.com

Biden's Vaccine Mandate Is the Latest Sign of the Presidency Becoming a Monarchy

President Joe Biden's national vaccine mandate sparked a lot of debate and set political seismometers jumping even more frantically than usual. Most commentary has focused on two issues: Is forcing people to take vaccines a good idea, and will the courts sign off on the government's authority to do so? Those are great discussions to have, though anything involving "forcing people" should be a non-starter by default. But another important question is raised by the president's gambit to displace the Afghanistan fiasco from the headlines: How, in the United States, can one guy just impose his preferred policies, whether they're good, bad, or indifferent?
U.S. POLITICS
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Saturday - Watch Live: A Day of Remembrances And Reflection: 20 Years After 9/11

On the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, the nation pauses to remember. Ceremonies take place at memorials in New York City; Shanksville, Pa.; and at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va. President Biden travels to all three sites today to pay respects. And former president George W. Bush speaks at the Flight 93 Memorial in Pennsylvania. The ceremony in New York City begins at 8:30 a.m. ET.
CELEBRATIONS

