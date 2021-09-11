CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Bear, CA

391 Montclair Drive #164, Big Bear City, CA 92314 (MLS # 32108115)

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat mountain get away. Large Livingroom with lots of windows, dining area with build in hutch. Nice floor plan Family room off kitchen with wood burning stove and sliding glass door to porch. Nice rustic touches through out. Newer dual pane windows, carpet in Living room, bedrooms and family room. Kitchen has breakfast bar, pantry and plenty of storage. 2 car tandem carport with workshop in the back. Covered screened in porch and Beautifully maintained yards to enjoy outdoor entertaining. Laundry area. This is in a excellent community Whispering Pines Estate is the ONLY Mobile home park were you own the land. Lots of amenities Clubhouse that features a giant Jacuzzi, lockers, bathrooms, showers and saunas; gourmet kitchen with banquet area; billiard/game room; events room; gym with bathrooms and full laundry facilities. Outside there is a heated pool, kids playground, basketball court, horse shoe pits and picnic tables around the park with BBQs and lawns. RV and boat storage on site.

