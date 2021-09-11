CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Labor Issues

Polish medical workers march for better pay, conditions

WOKV
WOKV
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qCdWB_0bt5HUfA00
Poland Health Protest Medical stuff push skeletons in wheel chairs protesting in front of the Chancellery in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, Sept.11, 2021. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) (Czarek Sokolowski)

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Large numbers of doctors, nurses and other medical workers marched in Warsaw on Saturday to demand higher wages and an improvement in working conditions made more difficult by the coronavirus pandemic.

Poland's health care sector was strapped for funds even before the pandemic, and low wages drove many medical workers to seek work in other European Union countries.

Protesters, which also included midwives, physical therapists and lab technicians, beat drums and blew horns. They stressed the point in speeches and their banners that they are working extremely long hours, putting their patients in danger and also driving themselves to early deaths.

Nurses in white caps carried banners saying: “Rested medic = safe patient!” and “One nurse for 30 patients!” Who to help first?”

Organizers called for a moment of silence during the march to honor the health care workers who have died from COVID-19.

Health Minister Adam Niedzielski says he's open to discussing the demands with the protesters but that the state cannot afford to meet all their demands.

Unions' meetings with the health minister broke down on Friday and he accused the protest organizers of “creating theater” on the streets in a search of “social applause.”

The protest took place in central Warsaw and was to head past parliament and end at the prime minster's office.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
fox13news.com

Disney World workers to march against company vaccine mandate

ORLANDO, Fla. - On Friday, Walt Disney World cast members plan to march against the company's recent COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The organizer says many cast members are worried about what will happen after Saturday's deadline for getting at least one dose of the vaccine. They reportedly could face being fired if they refuse.
ORLANDO, FL
hottytoddy.com

Medical Workers and Supporters Protest Vaccination Mandate

Healthcare workers and their supporters gathered near Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi on the sidewalk of Belk Boulevard Wednesday to protest the hospital’s recently issued COVID-19 vaccination policy. Following the mandate issued by Baptist Memorial Health Care’s President and CEO, Jason Little, some employees at the hospital’s Oxford location were left...
OXFORD, MS
Inquirer and Mirror

Hospital workers rally for pandemic pay

(Sept. 9, 2021) Nantucket Cottage Hospital employees held a rally on the corner of Prospect Street and Surfside Road to support their request for “pandemic pay” from the state for frontline healthcare workers. “We just haven’t heard anything,” said Nanci Norton, a medical assistant at the hospital and union delegate...
NANTUCKET, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Working Conditions#Warsaw#Protest Riot#Polish#European Union
The Independent

Unvaccinated French health care workers face suspension

Health care workers in France face suspension from their jobs starting Wednesday if they haven't been vaccinated against COVID-19. With about 300,000 workers still not vaccinated, some hospitals fear staff shortages will add to their strain.Vaccines are now compulsory for medical care, home care and emergency workers in France, and Wednesday is the deadline for such staff to have had at least one shot. Failing that, they face having pay suspended or not being able to work. But a top court has forbidden staff to be fired outright.The mandate was approved by France's parliament over the summer, after the...
WORLD
KIRO 7 Seattle

Carpenters striking for better pay

REDMOND, Wash. — Hundreds of carpenters started picketing outside construction sites Thursday in a strike that could bring work around the Puget Sound area to a standstill. Workers in the Northwest Carpenters Union said what they want is simple: better pay. The strike could affect several large-scale projects including ones...
REDMOND, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Protests
MyStateline.com

Can I be denied unemployment if I am fired for refusing a COVID-19 vaccine?

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTVO) – Certain corporations are denying unemployment benefits for people who got fired for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine. President Joe Biden signed two executive orders on Thursday: One requires vaccinations for all federal workers and contractors, and the other requires companies with more than 100 employees to either get vaccinated or require weekly testing. Though this allows some employers to give their workers a choice in getting vaccinated, certain companies, such as Walmart and Disney, say they will require that some employees get the vaccine, according to WCSH.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX 11 and 41

The Best-Paying Cities for Agricultural Workers

Agriculture has been and remains one of the most important industries for the U.S. economy. In addition to directly providing food for the population in the form of produce and livestock, the broader agricultural sector—which includes farming, fishing, and forestry—provides raw materials that form the foundation of other industries like food service, construction, and textile manufacturing. Further, the U.S. is the world’s leading exporter of food and other agricultural products, which contributes to its global economic and political influence.
AGRICULTURE
New York Post

More employers are requiring workers to get COVID vaccine: survey

More companies are insisting their employees get the COVID vaccine, according to a new nationwide survey. A majority of employers — or 52 percent — will require vaccinations as a condition of employment by the end of the year, up from 21 percent currently, according to the survey. “The Delta...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Imperial Valley Press Online

Calexico teachers, staff march to demand better pay

CALEXICO — Calexico Unified School District teachers and certified staff on Thursday took to the sidewalks outside of Cesar Chavez Elementary School here and chanted, “We want a raise!”. The group, which was mostly made up of high school teachers, gathered outside the school and walked east.
CALEXICO, CA
dallassun.com

Workers seek new jobs, better pay, says Federal Reserve

More U.S. workers are changing jobs and seeking higher wages, according to a survey released Tuesday by the Federal Reserve Bank. The expected likelihood of receiving a job offer in the next four months, and the wages expected, are also rising, according to the report. The survey polled some 1,000...
ECONOMY
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HuffingtonPost

Only 2 Governors Are So Far Refusing To Take In Afghan Refugees

The majority of states have agreed to accept refugees fleeing Afghanistan, with only two states ― South Dakota and Wyoming ― so far refusing to do so. According to a HuffPost analysis, 37 states are willing to take in refugees. Another 11 have not publicly given their position and did not return a request for comment. The overwhelming support for accepting refugees highlights the political popularity of accepting wartime allies and is a contrast to recent refugee crises. Not all the states will end up housing refugees, whose final placement is made in consultation with the federal government.
IMMIGRATION
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
ECONOMY
Best Life

If You're Using This Mask for Protection, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

Virus experts have gone back and forth about the need for masks over the last few months, with the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant complicating the situation. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made a major reversal of its mask guidance, recommending that vaccinated individuals once again mask up in indoor spaces. The current variant of COVID is so contagious that many experts have even recommended that the general public don N95 respirators, which were largely reserved for health care workers during the height of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newsweek

'The truckies are going to shut down the country,' citing Covid-19 vaccines are 'poison'

A group of truck drivers furious about public health restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic has vowed to protest by shutting down all major highways in Australia next week. Plans to protest vaccine mandates and other restrictions by blocking highways in and out of every Australian state on Tuesday, August 31, were first detailed in a viral video featuring a man who identified himself as a truck driver on Monday, according to Daily Mail Australia.
WORLD
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy