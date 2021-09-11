SC Wins Jr NTC In Controversial Finish…..Selmaville Pitchers Throw Combined No-No
It was a crazy afternoon in Farina as Windsor/Stew Stras visited South Central with the Jr NTC crown on the line. The Falcons were awarded the victory due to Windsor violating the IESA pitch count rule. Sayers, the starting pitcher for Windsor went 3.2 but threw 87 pitches, which violates the 85 pitch limit set. Windsor’s coach will also have to miss the next 2 games due to the violation. The Falcons only had 1 hit in the game, Sebastian Kruger doubled and Reese Boyd had an RBI. The Falcons are 18-1 on the season.southernillinoisnow.com
