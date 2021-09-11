SC Wins Jr NTC In Controversial Finish…..Selmaville Pitchers Throw Combined No-No

The Sobieski Skis shut down a hot Watertown team that was coming off a pair of games that saw the Red Devils tally 32 hits and 16 runs, but needed 11 innings to get past Watertown in the championship game as the Red Devils defense was just as stingy. Both sides brought out their draftee pitchers, who treated the 1,500 fans on hand in Waconia to a stellar pitchers duel, as Sobieski's draftee out of Randall, Caleb Strack, and Watertown's draftee out of Plato, Adam Prehn, each kept the opposition off the scoreboard for 10 innings of play. While the weather was perfect and the play lived up to the championship bout, one team had to lose. Unfortunately for the large contingent of Watertown fans that showed up in force, it was the Sobieski Skis that would break through to win the 2021 Class C Minnesota State Amateur Baseball Tournament with a 3-0 victory.

WATERTOWN, MN ・ 11 DAYS AGO