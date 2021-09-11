CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
India's Central Bank RBI Still Has 'Serious Concerns' About Cryptocurrency

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Shaktikanta Das, has once again expressed concerns regarding the impact of cryptocurrencies on India’s financial stability. The Indian government is currently awaiting the Cabinet to take up the crypto bill. However, the country’s central bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), still has major concerns about cryptocurrencies. Governor Shaktikanta Das reportedly said Wednesday:

