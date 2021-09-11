CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Interfaith Service Commemorates 20th Anniversary of September 11

By Janelle Hill
desales.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral weeks after September 11, 2001, Rabbi Seth Phillips was running through the five boroughs of the Big Apple on his way to finishing New York City’s famed marathon. Organizers decided they would not be deterred in the wake of the worst terrorist attack on American soil. But they gave runners strict instructions—do not accept anything from spectators. Rabbi Phillips, of Congregation Keneseth Israel in Allentown, listened for 25 long and arduous miles. Then, with just one mile to go, he came upon a little girl holding gummy bears.

www.desales.edu

Comments / 0

Related
desales.edu

From Tragedy to Triumph: Remembering 9/11 at DSU Virtual Scholar Series

On the morning of September 11, 2001, no one knew the tragedy that would unfold, or how it would test the strength of our country and its people. In remembrance of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, members of the DSU community came together during a moving Virtual Scholar Series to share how their lives were shaped by the tragedy, and to remember those who were killed during the attacks, including alumnus Daniel Gallagher ’00.
SOCIETY
unm.edu

Lobos invited to celebrate Constitution Day

Lobos are invited to join others across the country and the National Constitution Center for a Constitution Day Celebration. Constitution Day, also known as Citizenship Day, is an American holiday honoring the day 39 delegates to the Constitutional Convention signed the United States Constitution. This historic date was Sept. 17, 1787.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
CBS New York

September 17th Declared Nick Cordero Day In New York In Honor Of Broadway Actor Who Died From COVID

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Late Broadway actor Nick Cordero, who died from the coronavirus in 2020, was honored Friday. Sept. 17 was declared Nick Cordero Day in New York City. It comes on what would have been Cordero’s 43rd birthday. “Waitress” star Sara Bareilles accepted the proclamation at the Barrymore Theatre. Cordero was in the original Broadway cast of the show. This week we honored the memory of our beloved cast member Nick Cordero. His wife @AmandaKloots visited the diner as we unveiled the sign featuring Live Your Life Pie. This special pie name & moment in the show will be a permanent part of every Waitress production in the world. pic.twitter.com/SYTJ74o58Q — Waitress Musical (@WaitressMusical) August 26, 2021 Bareilles told CBS2 Cordero will be honored in all future productions of “Waitress” with a slice of pie named after one of Cordero’s songs on the menu in the show’s diner.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Desales University#Lehigh University#Israel#Rabbi#The Big Apple#American#Connelly Chapel#Osfs#Muslim#The World Trade Center#Red Bank#The New York Yankees#Dma
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will American Dream Miami mega-mall ever become reality?

Doing just a fraction of the business that its developer had projected, a recently opened New Jersey mega-mall is hemorrhaging red ink, raising questions about the viability of an even larger shopping complex and amusement center planned by the same company in South Florida. Nearly two years after opening, the so-far disappointing financial performance of the American Dream mega-mall and ...
MIAMI, FL
Art in America

A Reunited History: Jacob Lawrence at the Phillips Collection

It seems fitting that the Phillips Collection’s centennial celebration would include a major exhibition of works by painter Jacob Lawrence, whose career was deeply entangled with the Washington, D.C., institution. Collector Duncan Phillips, who founded the museum with his mother, was one of the artist’s early champions who solidified his support by purchasing all odd-numbered panels of Lawrence’s sixty-part epic “The Migration Series” (1940–41) a year after its completion. That series, portions of which are always on view as a vital part of the museum’s vast collection of European and American modern art, is a significant reflection on how the...
MUSEUMS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Army
AFP

Rare US constitution copy tipped for $20 mln sale at auction

An extremely rare original copy of the American constitution, signed in 1787 in Philadelphia, will soon be auctioned with an estimated value of between $15 million and $20 million, Sotheby's announced Friday. "It's incredibly rare," said Selby Kiffer, a manuscripts and ancient books expert at Sotheby's, noting that it was probably printed on the eve of the signing.
POLITICS
stgeorgeutah.com

20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks commemorated at SUU

CEDAR CITY — On the eve of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, a large crowd gathered in Cedar City to pay tribute to the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives that fateful morning. Hundreds of people, including many Southern Utah University students, attended the hourlong event...
CEDAR CITY, UT
cedarcityutah.com

20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks commemorated at SUU

CEDAR CITY — On the eve of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, a large crowd gathered in Cedar City to pay tribute to the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives that fateful morning. Hundreds of people, including many Southern Utah University students, attended the hourlong event...
CEDAR CITY, UT
timesexaminer.com

BJU Commemorates 20th Anniversary of 9/11

On the twentieth anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Bob Jones University will commemorate the 2,977 lives lost on Sept.11, 2001, with a display of American flags at the front of campus. In addition, two beacon lights will represent the World Trade Center towers and in front of the beacons,...
AMERICAS

Comments / 0

Community Policy