Interfaith Service Commemorates 20th Anniversary of September 11
Several weeks after September 11, 2001, Rabbi Seth Phillips was running through the five boroughs of the Big Apple on his way to finishing New York City's famed marathon. Organizers decided they would not be deterred in the wake of the worst terrorist attack on American soil. But they gave runners strict instructions—do not accept anything from spectators. Rabbi Phillips, of Congregation Keneseth Israel in Allentown, listened for 25 long and arduous miles. Then, with just one mile to go, he came upon a little girl holding gummy bears.
