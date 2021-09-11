9.11.2021 NPHS Volleyball @ Kearney invite - LIVESTREAM

Nebraska sophomore linebacker Luke Reimer was honored Monday morning as the Big Ten's Defensive Player of the Week following the Huskers' 28-3 win over Buffalo. Reimer, a 6-1, 225-pound Lincoln native, totaled a career-high 16 tackles and an interception in helping the Blackshirts hold a second straight opponent to single figures. His 16 tackles marked his third career double-figure tackle game and topped his previous best of 12 at Iowa last season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO