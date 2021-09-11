CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

9.11.2021 NPHS Volleyball @ Kearney invite - LIVESTREAM

North Platte Post
North Platte Post
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The NPHS Bulldogs (2-7) travel down I-80 and have four matches at the Kearney invite. 9:00 - vs GINW11:00 - vs Gretna1:30 - vs Kearney2:30 - vs Grand Island.

Related
North Platte Post

NPCC Knights sweep Central Raiders

The North Platte Community College Knights volleyball team swept the Central Community College Raiders in three sets Wednesday night. The scores were: 25-21, 25-14 and 25-18. Kim Krise, of Briggsdale, Colo., and Morgan Ramsey, of Bartlett, each had 11 kills. Allie Schneider, of Humphrey, notched 34 assists, and Katy Bartell, of Eustis, went for 14 digs.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

MPCC Rodeo Team begins new season

The Mid-Plains Community College Rodeo Team had a good start to its season in River Falls, Wisconsin over the weekend. MPCC finished third in the men’s team standings and fifth in the women’s team standings at the University of Wisconsin’s Falcon Frontier Days Rodeo. Mid-Plains had the only bull rider...
SPORTS
North Platte Post

No. 6 NU Falls at No. 16 Stanford, 3-1

The No. 6 Nebraska volleyball team dropped a road decision to No. 16 Stanford Tuesday night, falling 3-1 (19-25, 25-12, 21-25, 23-25) at Maples Pavilion. The Huskers are now 6-2 (0-0 Big Ten) on the season, while the Cardinal improves to 5-2 (0-0 Pac-12). Kayla Caffey paced Nebraska with 12...
SPORTS
North Platte Post

Reimer Earns Big Ten Defensive Honor

Nebraska sophomore linebacker Luke Reimer was honored Monday morning as the Big Ten's Defensive Player of the Week following the Huskers' 28-3 win over Buffalo. Reimer, a 6-1, 225-pound Lincoln native, totaled a career-high 16 tackles and an interception in helping the Blackshirts hold a second straight opponent to single figures. His 16 tackles marked his third career double-figure tackle game and topped his previous best of 12 at Iowa last season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
North Platte Post

Burroughs, Green Qualify for World Championships

Lincoln, Neb. – Former Husker greats Jordan Burroughs and James Green secured a spot on the U.S. team and will compete at the 2021 Senior World Championships on Oct. 2-10 in Oslo, Norway after winning their divisions at the Senior World Team Trials hosted in Lincoln, Neb. At 70 kg...
LINCOLN, NE
