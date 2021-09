Back in July, Warner Bros. and DC Comics announced the Injustice DC Animated Movie, adapting NetherRealm Studios’ Injustice: Gods Among Us fighting game and the comic book Injustice: Gods Among Us: Year One. Now, we have the official trailer for said DC Animated Movie, which mostly just sets the scene for Injustice and doesn’t contain much hero-on-hero conflict. It features the Joker pulling his lovable antics on Superman, which results in the less lovable death of Lois Lane and Superman’s unborn child. Now, Superman is angry, pulling a totalitarian heel turn, and maybe getting ready to kill the Joker while Batman watches helplessly.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO