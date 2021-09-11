Cumberland Dominates Arthur Wins 45-0

Cumberland came out early in the game and put 4 scores on the board in the first quarter on the way to a 45-0 win. The Cumberland offense was led by Galen Martinez who rushed for 230 yards and 5 touchdowns. His first touchdown run was a 48 yard run. Cumberland led 28-0 after the first quarter. The Cumberland defense forced multiple turnovers including a 30 yard fumble recovery by Elijah McElravy. Colby Ryan also had a 30 yard interception return for Cumberland. Cumberland’s defense held Arthur to under 125 yards.