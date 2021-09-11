CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cumberland County, IL

Cumberland Dominates Arthur Wins 45-0

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio
Effingham Radio
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCumberland came out early in the game and put 4 scores on the board in the first quarter on the way to a 45-0 win. The Cumberland offense was led by Galen Martinez who rushed for 230 yards and 5 touchdowns. His first touchdown run was a 48 yard run. Cumberland led 28-0 after the first quarter. The Cumberland defense forced multiple turnovers including a 30 yard fumble recovery by Elijah McElravy. Colby Ryan also had a 30 yard interception return for Cumberland. Cumberland’s defense held Arthur to under 125 yards.

www.effinghamradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
City
Arcola, IL
City
Arthur, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
County
Cumberland County, IL
The Associated Press

Official: US to expel Haitians from border, fly to Haiti

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration plans the widescale expulsion of Haitian migrants from a small Texas border city by putting them on on flights to Haiti starting Sunday, an official said Friday, representing a swift and dramatic response to thousands who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and gathered under and around a bridge.
DEL RIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Thilker 2#Arthur Stats
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy