Insurance plays a huge part in your financial wellbeing. Accidents will happen and storms will come, but one way you can avoid financial ruin is to have insurance. Insurance is a contract, represented by a policy, in which an individual or entity receives financial protection or reimbursement against losses from an insurance company. Insurance policies are used to hedge against the risk of financial losses that may result from damage to the insured or the property, or from liability for damage or injury caused to a third party. When you buy homeowners insurance and other types of property insurance, you are likely to have to make a choice between at least two coverage options: replacement cost and actual cash value cost.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 8 DAYS AGO