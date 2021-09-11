German town seeks owner of baby ostrich found in local park

Germany Ostrich A young ostrich bird stands in a cage in an animal shelter in Krefeld, Germany, Saturday, Sept.11, 2021. At the city forest in Krefeld, two passers-by had discovered and captured a free-ranging baby ostrich on Friday evening. The young animal spent the night in the care of the Krefeld hunting commissioner. In the morning the ostrich was taken to its temporary new home at the animal shelter. (Alexander Forstreuter/dpa via AP) (Alexander Forstreuter)

BERLIN — (AP) — Is anyone missing an ostrich?

An animal shelter says it is looking for the owner of an ostrich chick that was found in the German town of Krefeld late Friday.

German news agency dpa reported Saturday that passers-by called the fire service after catching the 1.4-meter (4-foot-6) -tall bird in a town park.

A vet found the 4-to-5-month-old chick to be in good health, dpa reported.

Krefeld Zoo said the bird wasn't one of theirs.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.