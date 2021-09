A natural gas pipeline built under the Baltic Sea from Russia to the German coast is shaking up geopolitics. Nord Stream 2, as it’s called, has fueled worries in the U.S. and beyond that the Kremlin’s leverage over Europe and its energy market will increase once the twin pipeline is operational. Championed by outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel, it was completed Sept. 10 after the U.S. and Germany reached a deal on the project.

