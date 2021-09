Deanna Lynn Shaw, 69, of Somonauk, IL passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Delnor Community Hospital in Geneva, IL. She was born May 18, 1952 in Aurora, IL the daughter of Ora and Alberta (Patmore) Austill. She married Jerry R. Shaw on February 12, 1972 in Somonauk, IL. She was a member of Waterman Bible Church. Deanna was a P.E. teacher and coached volleyball at Somonauk Baptist Church, for over 35 years. She was an avid volleyball and Cub’s fan. She loved reading a good book, singing, and serving her Savior by ministering in various ministries in her local church. Most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.