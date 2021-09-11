CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Iran envoy confirms IAEA head to visit Tehran for talks

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBAI (Reuters) – U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi will travel to Iran on Saturday to meet the head of the Iranian atomic agency, Iran’s envoy to the IAEA said on Twitter, confirming a Reuters report about the visit. Kazem Gharibabadi wrote in a tweet: “@rafaelmgrossi will travel to Tehran...

Rafael Grossi
Dubai
Middle East
