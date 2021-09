I guess jolly old Saint Nick and his elves will have to find another ride to the Ratchet City this year because, for the 2nd year in a row, the KCS Holiday Express has been cancelled. As you may have guessed, COVID-19 is to blame for this one. KCS officials know that this free, yearly event brings large crowds. Because of the risk of spreading the virus responsible for the disease that has been mercilessly gripping the entire world for a 2nd year now, the train won't be rolling into Shreveport this year.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 6 DAYS AGO