Frank Ntilikina came into the NBA out of France as 19 year old in the 2017 draft. The New York Knicks selected him with the eighth overall pick. Yet, after just four seasons on the Knicks he does not appear to be in their plans any longer and is now a free-agent (see Tweets below from Marc Berman of the New York Post on August 1 and Keith Smith of Spotrac on August 11).

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO