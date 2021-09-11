CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Twenty years later, Deena Kastor Reflects on the New York City Marathon After 9/11

By Michelle Hamilton
womensrunning.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn September 2001, tens of thousands of runners were in the heat of their marathon buildup, logging miles to be on the starting line of the New York City Marathon on November 4. Then the Twin Towers fell. Miles no longer mattered, at least not in the same way as they had before. Running became a means of pounding out anger and grief, of trying to understand what was incomprehensible.

www.womensrunning.com

Comments / 0

Related
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Remembering New York City years before and days after 9/11

The family legend was that we visited New York City when I was a fat little kid. Included in this tale was that my mother and older brother were injured to a degree in an accident caused by a risk-taking cab driver. There also was photographic evidence of my father...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WebMD

20 Years Later, 9/11 Still Haunts New York Doctors

Sept. 10, 2021 -- It's been twenty years since sirens pierced the calm New York City morning and Americans struggled to absorb the TV images of smoke wafting from the World Trade Center, emergency medicine doctors mobilized to do what they train for: To save lives.But their mission that day affected them in ways they couldn’t have imagined, forever shaping their medical careers, and their lives.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deena Kastor
Person
Meb Keflezighi
Niles Daily Star

TWENTY YEARS LATER: Buchanan resident, sister reflect on their first-hand experience of 9/11 terrorist attacks

BUCHANAN — Time has not dulled the memories of sisters Monroe and Veronique Lemay. Though decades have passed, they can still recall in vivid detail what New York City was like on Sept. 11, 2001. They can still smell the burning of ground zero, hear the creaks and groans of collapsing buildings, and feel the grittiness of hot, white ash in their hair.
BUCHANAN, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Marathon#Mets#American#Coast Guard#Team Running Usa#The Mammoth Track Club
fox5ny.com

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani reflects on 9/11

LOS ANGELES - Twenty years ago and before becoming a polarizing figure during his time with the Trump administration, Rudy Giuliani was the Mayor of New York City and his leadership in the aftermath of the September 11th attacks earned him the unofficial title of "America’s Mayor." FOX 11’s Bob DeCastro, who reported from Ground Zero that fateful day, sat down with the former mayor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS New York

9/11 20 Years Later: Former Police Commissioner Ray Kelly Reflects On Changes He Ushered In To Keep New York City Safe

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Former New York City Police Commissioner Ray Kelly has twice been in the top spot at the department. His instinct and insight two decades ago were critical to re-shaping the police department charged with keeping this city safe. He recently sat down with CBS2’s Chris Wragge. The terrorist bombing of the World Trade Center in 1993 left six people dead. Kelly was police commissioner serving under Mayor David Dinkins. Arrests in that plot were made in a matter of days – Kelly and others thought of that bombing as a one-off. So in the wake of the attacks on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
miamistudent.net

9/11 twenty years later: the secondhand memories of Miami

Ask anyone over the age of 25 where they were on Sept. 11, 2001, and they could tell you without skipping a beat. John Rothgeb, a professor of political science, was working out on the elliptical in his basement when his TV suddenly switched to footage of New York. “My...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
klif.com

KLIF Morning News: Remembering 9-11 Twenty Years Later

Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of 9-11, so Amy Chodroff talked to a reporter who was on the ground in New York City on that fateful day in American history. Hear our full conversation with Robyn Walensky right here.
womensrunning.com

5 Life (and Running) Lessons From Deirdre Keane, the Humans of New York Runner

“It isn’t about the finish line anymore. It’s just a part of my life now,” Deirdre Keane, 33, said in her Humans of New York profile as told to creator Brandon Stanton. She was talking about completing 33 marathons after reflecting on her first, which she ran in honor of her father. “He ran his last NYC marathon on the day before his final surgery. The oncologist told him not to do it.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ellsworth American

Twenty years later, the memory of 9/11 is still all too real

ELLSWORTH — “Nearly 3,000 lives were callously taken by an attack on our nation,” said Ellsworth Fire Department Capt. Daryl Clark during a ceremony at the Fire Department Saturday to mark the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. “Three hundred and forty-three of those were firefighters...
ELLSWORTH, ME
csusignal.com

A Personal Reflection of 9/11, 20 Years Later

On the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attack at the World Trade Center in New York, I’m sharing a couple of photos I took at Ground Zero when visiting in December of 2008. I never had the chance to see the Twin Towers in person. They must have been...
AMERICAS
lasentinel.net

Reflecting on 9/11 Twenty Years Later: Expert in the Study of Terrorism Gus Martin Says, “Remain Vigilant”

The tragedy on September 11, 2001, is still felt heavily on American soil and it carries different narratives. Through the eyes of a Black woman in Los Angeles, the internal fear rerouted the course of her day and sent her into a panic. It struck the nation as a whole that year, her words were captured and it became a part of the general feeling of threat surrounding that year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
City Journal

Twenty Years After 9/11

Brian Anderson: Welcome back to the 10 Blocks Podcast. This is Brian Anderson, the Editor of City Journal. Joining me on the show today, Steve Malanga, the Senior Editor of City Journal, a frequent guest on this show, and the George M. Yeager Fellow at the Manhattan Institute. Steve is...
MANHATTAN, NY
San Francisco Chronicle

Twenty years after 9/11, dread and hope over new catastrophes

The phone call woke me up. I groggily picked up. It was my then-boyfriend, now husband, who was already on his way to work by the time planes crashed into the World Trade Center. “Turn on the television,” he said. In turn, I called my parents: “America’s under attack!”. Horror...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy