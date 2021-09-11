Twenty years later, Deena Kastor Reflects on the New York City Marathon After 9/11
In September 2001, tens of thousands of runners were in the heat of their marathon buildup, logging miles to be on the starting line of the New York City Marathon on November 4. Then the Twin Towers fell. Miles no longer mattered, at least not in the same way as they had before. Running became a means of pounding out anger and grief, of trying to understand what was incomprehensible.www.womensrunning.com
