Author Lara Tupper discusses two recent books at library

1991 Boothbay Region High School alumnus Lara Tupper returned home Sept. 9 as the featured speaker at Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library’s “Author Talk.” Tupper discussed her two most recent books. One is a collection of short stories she has written over the past two decades, titled “Amphibians.” The second is “Off Island,” a fictionalized account of reimagining if artist Paul Gauguin had sailed to Mohegan Island instead of Tahiti.