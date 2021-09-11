Upset-minded Hawks shock Perry to pick up first win

The tide certainly turned this week for both teams in Friday night’s match up between the Perry Lecompton Kaws and the Hiawatha Red Hawks. After Perry manhandled Jeff West a week ago and the Red Hawks fell in a low-scoring contest with Troy, the Kaws had to feel good heading into this week’s game, but Hiawatha flipped the script on the visiting team, overcoming an early deficit and holding Perry scoreless the rest of the way to earn what has to be the team’s signature win in the three-year tenure of Coach Mike Downard.