Five Keys to Saturday’s Game

For the first time since Dave Aranda's arrival in January 2020, Baylor football will have the potential for 100% capacity at McLane Stadium. The last time we saw a full McLane Stadium was Nov. 23, 2019, when 49,109 fans showed up for the Bears' 24-10 win over Texas that clinched a berth in the Big 12 Championship game. This is Texas Southern's first game against a Power-5 team, so a big and loud crowd could be especially intimidating. "I'm excited for that, I think we all are," Aranda said. "We want to be able to see, or really more feel, what it's like."