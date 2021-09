FaZe Clan is easily become one of the more prominent names across the realm of esports, and now the team is making a move to cross over into the comic book industry. Specifically, FaZe Clan will soon be featured in a limited-edition "Batman" comic, which will be launching on September 24, according to a teaser video from the official FaZe Clan Twitter account. The video also presents some of the merchandise, such as jerseys, that will release in tandem with the collaborative comic.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO