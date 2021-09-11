Trailer Test Changes Mean More Riders Can Tow Their Horses
Trailer Test Changes Mean More Riders Can Tow Their Horses. Trailer test changes mean more riders can tow their horses without taking an additional qualification. The Driver & Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) has announced changes to the trailer test requirements, although the date has not been confirmed. It means that drivers who passed their car test after 1 January 1997 will no longer have to sit a test in order to tow a trailer or caravan. The maximum authorised mass (MAM) will be 3,500kg, the weight normally required when towing two horses in a trailer.everythinghorseuk.co.uk
