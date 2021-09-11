CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Trailer Test Changes Mean More Riders Can Tow Their Horses

By Abby Dickinson
everythinghorseuk.co.uk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrailer Test Changes Mean More Riders Can Tow Their Horses. Trailer test changes mean more riders can tow their horses without taking an additional qualification. The Driver & Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) has announced changes to the trailer test requirements, although the date has not been confirmed. It means that drivers who passed their car test after 1 January 1997 will no longer have to sit a test in order to tow a trailer or caravan. The maximum authorised mass (MAM) will be 3,500kg, the weight normally required when towing two horses in a trailer.

everythinghorseuk.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
motoringresearch.com

Driving tests for towing a trailer to be scrapped

The government has decided to scrap the requirement for drivers to take an additional test to tow a trailer. It follows a public consultation aimed at getting more heavy goods vehicle drivers (HGV) onto the road. Along with other measures, the Department for Transport believes that an additional 50,000 tests...
TRAFFIC
motor1.com

UK: Car drivers will no longer need licence to tow trailers or caravans

The government has announced it will scrap towing tests for drivers as it struggles to deal with the ongoing lorry driver shortage. By doing away with the tests, which assessed drivers’ competence with a trailer or caravan, the Department for Transport (DfT) hopes to free up 30,000 HGV test slots every year.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Towing#Dvla
MotorBiscuit

Illegal Car Accessories: What Happens If You Get Caught?

We have all seen the disclaimer when shopping for car modifications: “not for use on public roads.” Some people take that warning seriously, and others completely ignore it. You should recognize that it is not only performance modifications that can be deemed illegal for road use. There is a whole industry of other car accessories that are frowned upon by law enforcement and can potentially get the owners in a lot of trouble.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Upworthy

Family posts a very chill note to neighbors explaining why their dog is on the roof

If you were taking a stroll through a quiet neighborhood and happened to catch a glance of this majestic sight, you might bat an eye. You might do a double take. If you were (somewhat understandably) concerned about this surprising roof-dog's welfare, you might even approach the homeowners to tell them, "Uh, I'm not sure if you know...but there's a...dog...on your ROOF."
PETS
CarBuzz.com

Look What This Terrible Ford Mustang Driver Did

Drivers everywhere are known to end up in strange situations because of their lack of skills and outright poor judgment. Sometimes the results are dangerous. Other times it can be quite funny. This is one of the latter. According to the Daily Hive, a late model Ford Mustang somehow got...
CARS
IBTimes

McDonald’s Customer Killed In ‘Freak Accident’ At Drive-Thru While Paying For Food

A McDonald’s customer in Canada is dead following a “freak accident” at the drive-thru in Edmonton, where a man was crushed by his own vehicle. The incident took place about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday after a man arrived at the drive-thru and placed his order. However, after paying for the food at the window, he dropped his bank card on the ground and attempted to pick it up.
RESTAURANTS
editorials24.com

Woman eating fast-food hamburger bites into rotting finger

This fast-food restaurant literally gave her the finger. A Bolivian woman will likely never look at “finger food” the same way again after she allegedly bit into a burger and ended up chomping on a decomposing human finger. A video of the revolting find is currently blowing up online, Newsflash reported.
RESTAURANTS
districtchronicles.com

Dramatic footage captures moment farm animals rescue chicken from a hawk’s claws

Dramatic footage from the Netherlands has captured the moment that a heroic goat saved a chicken from almost certain death after it was attacked by a hawk. In the CCTV footage from a farm in Gelderland, a goshawk swoops down out of nowhere and latches onto an unsuspecting chicken. The two birds flail around for a few seconds with the hawk clearly the stronger of the two.
ANIMALS
insideevs.com

Camaro Driver Tries To Get Tesla To Race: Watch What Happens Next

A Twitter account called Hold My Beer shared a short but interesting video a few days ago. It shows a Camaro driver pulling up alongside a Tesla. It seems the driver of the Camaro is trying to get the Tesla driver to race him, albeit on a busy public road. Bad idea? Yes, for all the obvious reasons, and the video proves it without a doubt.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

174-Car Barn Find Only Worth $1.4 Million

In late August, we reported on one of the most bizarre barn finds in recent history. Usually, a barn find is one valuable car discovered after decades of neglect, but in this case, it turned out to be 174 cars. According to the video you can view below, the original...
CARS
GOBankingRates

These 20 Cars Cost the Most To Maintain

If you're in the market for a new car, keep in mind that sticker prices don't include the cost of gas mileage -- or maintenance. Sometimes a set of wheels with a modest price tag can be among the most...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Flashing Headlights to Warn of Speed Traps Is Protected By the 1st Amendment But That Doesn’t Mean It’s Legal

Flashing headlights is not a new concept. We have all driven down the road and saw someone flash their lights a few times. It is used to communicate when there is something up ahead of you that they have already passed while driving. In most situations, it is a warning that a policeman is performing their duty ahead, whether checking for drunk drivers, waiting with a speed detector, or dealing with some other situation.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy